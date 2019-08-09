Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lifted Position in Best Buy (BBY); Vmware (VMW) Stake Maintained by Malaga Cove Capital Llc

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 46,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 118,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, up from 71,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 1.79 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 22/04/2018 – DJ Best Buy Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBY); 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 21/03/2018 – SlashGear: Huawei phones to disappear from Best Buy shelves; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Still Sees FY19 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 2%; 22/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – ON MARCH 16, 2018, BOARD OF CO UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED RICHELLE P. PARHAM AS A DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $158.67. About 964,014 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests holds 0.28% or 763,733 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Numerixs Technology invested in 38,834 shares. Macquarie holds 18,365 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.04% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) or 98,208 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.07% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Sei Investments reported 0.05% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.02% or 9,387 shares. Summit Secs Grp Ltd Liability holds 5,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% or 5,381 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 3,591 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 56,843 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 444,093 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,146 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.91M shares to 29,661 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,809 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

