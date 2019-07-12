Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lifted Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Upped Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Holding

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 57.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc acquired 30,671 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 6.17%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 83,759 shares with $7.72M value, up from 53,088 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $32.18B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 1.41 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Sonoco Prods Co (SON) stake by 254.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv acquired 784,300 shares as Sonoco Prods Co (SON)’s stock rose 3.78%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 1.09 million shares with $59.88 million value, up from 308,500 last quarter. Sonoco Prods Co now has $6.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $65.05. About 279,007 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO

Among 2 analysts covering Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonoco Products had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 24.

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 14,300 shares to 63,344 valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altice Usa Inc stake by 36,326 shares and now owns 925,615 shares. Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Speece Thorson Grp Inc holds 3.51% or 207,261 shares. Convergence Prtn owns 39,855 shares. Coastline Co has 12,765 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 39,867 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Bb&T Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 101,695 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.03% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 54,180 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 28 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 292,200 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 4,883 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Intll Group Inc reported 199,256 shares stake. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Llc has 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Eaton Vance reported 4,100 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 25,797 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “LyondellBasell (LYB) Announces Final Daily VWAP and Final Price Cap of Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 37M Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, February 5 report. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, July 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 0.84% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Co Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Atria Lc accumulated 11,559 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation reported 285,140 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.11% or 13,306 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 4,655 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Opus Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,165 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 65 shares. 42,300 were accumulated by Sterling Limited Liability Company. Georgia-based Investment Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.29% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moore Ltd Partnership accumulated 120,000 shares. Creative Planning invested in 4,689 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Management Com Ltd holds 0% or 25 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.05% or 39,105 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.12% or 900,598 shares.