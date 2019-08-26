Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lifted Lam Research (LRCX) Position; Shorts at Fireeye (FEYE) Raised By 3.9%

Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) had an increase of 3.9% in short interest. FEYE’s SI was 15.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.9% from 15.19M shares previously. With 3.59M avg volume, 4 days are for Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s short sellers to cover FEYE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 3.21M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 29.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc acquired 10,718 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 47,384 shares with $9.14 million value, up from 36,666 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $28.96B valuation. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.39. About 2.03 million shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 4.04M shares to 39,566 valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1.24M shares and now owns 10,127 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Lam Research (LRCX) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is 8.41% above currents $200.39 stock price. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Thursday, April 25 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $25200 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by DA Davidson. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by FBR Capital. Citigroup maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Friday, March 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $215 target. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25.

Among 5 analysts covering FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. FireEye Inc has $27 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.20’s average target is 42.22% above currents $13.5 stock price. FireEye Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Northland Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The firm provides vector-specific appliance and cloud solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.