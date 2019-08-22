Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $2.33 Million; Coatue Management Boosted Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Stock Price Rose

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 184.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555.77M, up from 733,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $288.55. About 1.00 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 43,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 125,799 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 82,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.96. About 4.56 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.10M shares to 11,430 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 291,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,902 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 43,052 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.31% or 147,490 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 35,124 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,209 shares. Dean Associates Ltd Com holds 0.65% or 82,804 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 1.53 million shares. Bridges Investment Incorporated holds 11,343 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nomura holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 107,016 shares. Eqis Capital owns 19,979 shares. Security Bancorp Of So Dak reported 18,363 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 7,831 shares. Strs Ohio owns 806,404 shares. The North Carolina-based Atria Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 189 shares. 5.97M are held by Goldman Sachs Group.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “CVS Stock Bears Have Got It All Wrong – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 512,120 shares to 152,900 shares, valued at $21.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 8,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.06M shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 73,957 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 1,330 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westwood Holdg Grp accumulated 4,961 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 2.22% or 253,260 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Company invested in 127 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co owns 135,459 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 450 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 3,094 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.37% stake. Qs Investors Lc invested in 0.18% or 62,995 shares. 44,360 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Maplelane Ltd reported 290,001 shares stake.