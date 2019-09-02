Gyroscope Capital Management Group Increases Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB); Willis Investment Counsel Lowered Stake in Sterling Construction (SO) by $760,608 as Stock Rose

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 30,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 83,759 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 53,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.72 million shares traded or 64.45% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Sterling Construction (SO) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 63,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 226,182 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 289,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Sterling Construction for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.43M shares traded or 62.66% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt owns 2.00 million shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability accumulated 164,060 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Frontier Inv Management stated it has 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Rowland Counsel Adv has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sandy Spring Bank has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,052 shares. Advantage stated it has 3.36% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corporation holds 79,924 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 11,534 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Trust has invested 0.57% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0.03% or 392,339 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.22% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Interactive Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 1.44 million shares stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 6,385 shares stake.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vse Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 23,554 shares to 82,454 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RGA) by 231,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:K).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 318,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,566 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).