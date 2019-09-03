Gyroscope Capital Management Group Increases Stake in Citigroup (C); Quanta Services (PWR) Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Trimmed Its Stake

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 28,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 34,114 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 62,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 152,206 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 112,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 72,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 4.48 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.91 million shares to 29,661 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 82,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,313 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,600 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.37 million shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And invested in 26,715 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Advisory Ser Network Limited Co reported 25,694 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 3.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 55,860 are held by Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership. Proffitt & Goodson Inc reported 52 shares. Sandhill Lc invested in 9,368 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 1.53M were reported by Dnb Asset Management As. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 4,017 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 28,356 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 266,992 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 254,202 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt invested in 40,871 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sadoff Inv Ltd holds 3.27% or 612,866 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondell Basell Industry (NYSE:LYB) by 4,871 shares to 25,153 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) by 43,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).