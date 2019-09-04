Gyroscope Capital Management Group Increases Stake in Citigroup (C); As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Shares Rose, Sandler Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.66 Million

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 161,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, down from 187,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.46. About 793,481 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 112,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 72,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 11.74M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)…; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04M for 20.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (NYSE:WBS) by 12,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK) by 113,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Invests owns 218,435 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 40,703 shares. Penn Cap has 13,850 shares. Harris Associates Limited Partnership reported 2.13 million shares. Sei Company invested in 0.03% or 142,208 shares. Northern Tru owns 1.32M shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 15,861 shares. Partner Invest Management LP owns 16,256 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. M&T Savings Bank reported 7,766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 23,362 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Quantitative Management Ltd owns 8,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Colonial Trust Advisors invested 0.05% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 82,687 shares to 17,313 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 6,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,724 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).