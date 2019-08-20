Gyroscope Capital Management Group Increases Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC); As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Increased by $624,000 Its Holding

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 45,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 121,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 75,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.30M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $179.45. About 2.39 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES

