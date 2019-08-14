Gyroscope Capital Management Group Increases Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) as Shares Declined

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 43,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 125,799 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 82,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 8.24M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 1.40 million shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Cap Management has 13,500 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,272 shares. 24 are held by Kwmg Lc. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Los Angeles & Equity Inc has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 116,053 were accumulated by Victory Cap Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.08% or 202,598 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 3,802 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 51,109 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Roosevelt Inv Grp holds 0.08% or 4,276 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Commerce stated it has 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Penobscot Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,389 shares. 18,565 are owned by Stevens Mngmt Lp. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Delaware has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 194,214 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 188,795 shares to 71,205 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.77 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,175 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Mgmt Limited Com reported 25,520 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Wright Invsts Serv Inc invested in 41,498 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs accumulated 191,642 shares. Tompkins Corporation reported 2,560 shares stake. Owl Creek Asset Lp reported 2.51% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund holds 25,788 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 607 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hexavest owns 1.36 million shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.18% or 14,432 shares. Marco Investment Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 33,619 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 444,097 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Incorporated Or stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Argi Ltd reported 20,156 shares.