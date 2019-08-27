Gyroscope Capital Management Group Increased Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $2.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Nokota Management LP Raised Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $58.97 Million as Stock Value Declined

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 873.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 3.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.87M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82M, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 1.42 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 112,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 72,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 7.12 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 20/03/2018 – PETRA DIAMONDS LTD PDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – Citigroup CEO at the Milken Conference: ‘The World Is OK’ — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 669,706 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $77.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 359,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 3.44M shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 276,159 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Redwood Mngmt invested 17.18% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Valueact Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 1.00 million shares. 11.37M are owned by Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Com. Trustmark Savings Bank Department reported 0% stake. Ing Groep Nv owns 34,057 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,008 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Northern invested in 1.27 million shares. Pnc Financial Group has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oz Mgmt LP reported 112,100 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 500 shares. Hudock Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.97% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Co invested in 10,079 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Aqr Capital Limited Co has 835,338 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Gru Ltd accumulated 466,628 shares. Twin Cap Management Inc owns 1.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 369,250 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,385 shares. Narwhal Capital holds 1.83% or 135,486 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meiji Yasuda Life reported 0.67% stake. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Buckingham Cap Management owns 21,785 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 28,969 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Motco accumulated 1,197 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.61M shares.

