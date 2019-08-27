Gyroscope Capital Management Group Holds Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Royal Gold (RGLD) Holder America First Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake by $307,260 as Share Value Rose

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 163,346 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 563,692 shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 43,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 125,799 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 82,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 4.77 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank holds 41,715 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bard Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 5,205 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com. 2,675 were accumulated by Optimum Advisors. Community State Bank Na owns 63 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Com owns 5 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 2,871 shares. Essex Investment Management Company Ltd Company accumulated 1,093 shares. Campbell And Communications Invest Adviser Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,394 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 77,790 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 3,362 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% or 9,729 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,025 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 1.48 million shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 627,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,089 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

