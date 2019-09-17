Gyroscope Capital Management Group Holds Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW); Portland Investment Counsel Upped Its Position in Carnival (CCL) as Share Value Declined

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 1.54M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 11,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 33,175 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.46 million, up from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $8.05 during the last trading session, reaching $535.54. About 107,496 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 40,100 shares to 92,800 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 8,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,084 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 21.93M shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Gsa Ptnrs Llp has 0.27% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 51,272 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 103,900 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 1.53M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Com invested in 433,415 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Sei Invs stated it has 1.20 million shares. Citizens & Northern stated it has 12,851 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Davidson Advisors reported 1.25% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Alethea Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.32% or 10,667 shares. 9,242 are owned by Srb. Stewart Patten Communication holds 1.93% or 231,412 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 20,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea Inv invested in 146,642 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $265.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 2,300 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,783 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 4,898 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,960 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,147 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 12,007 shares. Finemark Bancshares has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Advisor Ltd, a California-based fund reported 2,264 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 23,600 are held by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,359 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Ltd Partnership holds 314,331 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. 9,339 are owned by Private Trust Na. Berkshire Money Management Inc stated it has 1,576 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank accumulated 0.23% or 61,783 shares. Hartford Inv reported 8,819 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust reported 3,343 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.