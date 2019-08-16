Gyroscope Capital Management Group Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Decreased by $68.44 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 267.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 38,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 53,408 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, up from 14,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.30% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 396.06 million shares traded or 588.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Says in Middle of Three-Year Strategic Planning Process; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – GE – WORKING TO RESOLVE LEGACY MATTERS IN DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, AND RECORDED RESERVE OF $1.5 BLN RELATED TO WMC FIRREA INVESTIGATION; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – SOLUTION WILL ENABLE ALMOST DOUBLE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 98.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 627,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,089 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 13.13 million shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board; 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S ANNE BIZIEN TO LEAVE BANK: INTERNAL MEMO

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GE’s stock extends selloff toward 4-month low; J.P. Morgan’s Tusa affirms bearish view – MarketWatch” published on August 12, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) agreed to sell a majority stake in a solar-energy business to BlackRock – Live Trading News” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Best And Worst 401(k) Strategies – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thoughts On General Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Management has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pioneer Trust Retail Bank N A Or stated it has 10,750 shares. Sun Life Inc has 14,883 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Lc reported 2,310 shares stake. United Asset Strategies owns 18,314 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 36,057 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Llc. Moreover, Ithaka Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cambridge accumulated 11,367 shares. Trian Fund Mgmt LP invested in 70.87M shares or 7.58% of the stock. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 0.04% or 10,626 shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Llc holds 21,942 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hutchinson Cap Ca invested in 0.08% or 25,684 shares. Hourglass Cap has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moors And Cabot stated it has 0.36% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 0.23% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.59 million activity. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 39,577 shares to 15,270 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 58,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,646 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.82 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45,672 shares to 121,185 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 125,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Lc accumulated 0.07% or 9,021 shares. 39,764 are held by Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Limited Com. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx stated it has 85,865 shares. Montag A Assocs Incorporated holds 0.77% or 82,289 shares in its portfolio. Clough Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 78,200 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us reported 1.51M shares. Dsc Advisors LP holds 2.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 117,860 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 440,471 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 417,879 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 6,645 shares. Ranger Inv Management LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 17,269 shares. New York-based Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South State has 176,994 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).