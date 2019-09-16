Gyroscope Capital Management Group Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Boosted by $1.25 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose, Parsec Financial Management Has Increased by $593,175 Its Stake

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 3,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 54,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, up from 50,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $158.04. About 1.25 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 587.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 16,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 19,246 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.78. About 15.90M shares traded or 48.02% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Webster Bankshares N A has 0.33% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 14,705 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 5.29M shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.71% stake. Stonebridge Advisors Lc reported 1,211 shares stake. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 10,403 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 0.44% or 7,291 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Personal Cap Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc holds 2,384 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,288 shares. Jacobs Ca reported 29,086 shares. Planning Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Phocas Finance reported 700 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 1,500 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. yields extend rise after ADP U.S. jobs data – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jobs Data to Watch For – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Technologies (NYSE:INFY) by 195,810 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $17.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 7,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,308 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 6,760 shares. Cincinnati Fincl holds 0.07% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,693 shares. 38,225 are owned by Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt. Advisory Alpha Limited has invested 0.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Raymond James Fincl Services invested in 0.4% or 1.35 million shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 1.3% or 106,399 shares. New England And Mgmt has invested 1.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 449,556 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Australia-based Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Staley Cap Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,399 shares. Golub Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 27,762 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fincl Architects reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).