Gyroscope Capital Management Group Holding in Cummins (CMI) Has Decreased by $1.08 Million as Share Price Declined; As Abb LTD (ABB) Market Valuation Declined, Lincluden Management LTD Has Raised Holding

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 6,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 53,444 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Abb Ltd. (ABB) by 42.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 46,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 158,216 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 111,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Abb Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 1.12M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – The Swiss engineering giant ABB is seeing strong growth momentum in developing markets ranging from Asia to Africa; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Ulrich Spiesshofer, President & CEO, ABB; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB; 08/03/2018 – TERMO2POWER SA T2P.WA – IN TALKS WITH SWEDISH-SWISS COMPANY ABB WHICH IS INTERESTED IN CO’S TECHNOLOGY; 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $591.01 million for 9.72 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 43,104 shares to 125,799 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5,575 shares to 12,660 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.