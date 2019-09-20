Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding By $1.73 Million; Masco Has 1.08 Sentiment

Masco Corp (MAS) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 238 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 221 sold and decreased their equity positions in Masco Corp. The funds in our database now own: 247.71 million shares, down from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Masco Corp in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 176 Increased: 159 New Position: 79.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 199.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc acquired 7,014 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 10,530 shares with $2.60 million value, up from 3,516 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $220.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.85. About 2.53 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Management Inc holds 1.13% or 66,809 shares in its portfolio. Maple Inc reported 37,151 shares. Gradient Invests Limited reported 9,670 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Winslow Capital Management Ltd Company holds 1.63% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling accumulated 58,158 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Nomura Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 97,815 shares. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa has invested 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Guggenheim Ltd Co invested 0.33% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Rockland Trust Co has 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.3% or 154,512 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt reported 823 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.75% or 8,167 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares holds 0.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 106,611 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 1.11 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 13.16% above currents $232.85 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup.

Mkp Capital Management L.L.C. holds 7.99% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation for 363,000 shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 73,675 shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Management Llc has 3.14% invested in the company for 48,489 shares. The Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Management Inc Wi has invested 3.05% in the stock. Sadoff Investment Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 843,786 shares.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 3.79M shares traded or 25.79% up from the average. Masco Corporation (MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.51 million for 14.45 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.88 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 16.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.