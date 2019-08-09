Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Upped Position in Best Buy (BBY) by $3.41 Million; Magnetar Financial Increased Its Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) Holding by $582,240 as Stock Rose

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 46,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 118,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 71,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 460,902 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY WORKING TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF INFORMATION AFFECTED; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO SEVER TIES TO HUAWEI ON SECURITY CONCERNS; 16/04/2018 – MacRumors: Deals: Exclusive Twelve South HiRise Duet Discount, Nest at Best Buy, and More; 18/04/2018 – The new TVs are made by Toshiba and Best Buy’s own brand, Insignia, and powered by Alexa; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 18/04/2018 – The TVs are expected to roll out to Best Buy stores and online this summer

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) by 236.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 38,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 55,235 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $878,000, up from 16,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Quanex Building Products Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 29,024 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has risen 8.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C; 06/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products to Participate in the Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33,529 shares to 10,215 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 3,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737 shares, and cut its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 2.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NX shares while 44 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 32.12 million shares or 1.09% less from 32.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc accumulated 1.14M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 31,300 shares stake. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 996 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) for 16,162 shares. Plante Moran Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 1,797 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny invested in 0.01% or 8,643 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 25,967 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.01% invested in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 37,388 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 46,876 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 11,267 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 2.92M shares.

More notable recent Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For June 4, 2018 – Benzinga” on June 04, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Friendly’ Activism: Praesidium And Quanex – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2015. More interesting news about Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Quanex Building Products Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Housing Stocks to Invest In If You Believe In the Economy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best Buy Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy Upgraded by Wall Street – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.91M shares to 29,661 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,308 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,094 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 61 are held by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc has 61,588 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0.01% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 809 shares. United Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 172,159 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.07% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Strategic Global Ltd Co invested 0.75% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Amalgamated Commercial Bank, New York-based fund reported 31,860 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.19% or 297,496 shares. American Int Grp Inc has 116,690 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.24% or 65,501 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Mason Street Llc holds 0.05% or 33,400 shares.