Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Upped Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake; Amerant Bancorp – Class A (AMTB) Sellers Decreased By 28.23% Their Shorts

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 60.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc acquired 45,672 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 121,185 shares with $7.34 million value, up from 75,513 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $35.53B valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal

Amerant Bancorp Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:AMTB) had a decrease of 28.23% in short interest. AMTB’s SI was 157,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 28.23% from 219,600 shares previously. With 101,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Amerant Bancorp Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s short sellers to cover AMTB’s short positions. The SI to Amerant Bancorp Inc – Class A’s float is 0.84%. The stock decreased 5.85% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 39,469 shares traded. Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $601,750 was bought by ROHR JAMES E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.71 million shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 24,907 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.01% or 2,540 shares. 130,000 are held by Cna Financial Corp. Westwood Holding Gp holds 41,386 shares. Huntington Bancorp invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Brinker Capital Inc invested in 0.02% or 7,705 shares. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bancshares Na has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Point72 Asset Lp holds 1.05% or 3.86M shares. M&T Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 88,806 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 38,762 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi reported 0.02% stake. Stillwater Cap Lc reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Polygon Mngmt reported 0.13% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, May 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Friday, May 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $82 target in Monday, April 15 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 13,159 shares to 6,841 valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) stake by 23,521 shares and now owns 13,311 shares. Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMTB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation – Class A Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. Wood downgraded Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) rating on Monday, May 20. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $1900 target.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking services and products to individuals and businesses in the United States and deposit, credit, and wealth management services international clients. The company has market cap of $727.24 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It has a 14.63 P/E ratio. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

