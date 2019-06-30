Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Upped Its Position in Lam Research (LRCX) by $2.06 Million; 10-15 Associates Has Lifted Its Position in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by $354,814

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 10,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,384 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 36,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $187.84. About 1.42 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 306,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82 million, up from 298,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 1.97 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO GSK VIIV – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA IN EUROPE; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell Stake in Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture to GSK for $13.0 Bln; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Expects to Deliver Mid to High Single Digit Growth in Adjusted EPS CAGR; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A2/(P)A2 Long-Term and (P)Prime-1 Ratings of GlaxoSmithKline and Guaranteed Subsidiaries; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – EXPECTS OUTCOME OF STRATEGIC REVIEW TO BE CONCLUDED AROUND END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 2.98M shares to 5,055 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 37,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,564 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N (Put).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Mattel, Luckin Coffee, Qualcomm, Insys Therapeutics – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “We Did The Math SPXV Can Go To $66 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Menta Capital owns 3,200 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 252,364 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital accumulated 0.12% or 3,697 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 323,517 shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc reported 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Becker Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Jefferies Group Limited Liability stated it has 2,715 shares. Financial Advantage owns 80 shares. Oaktop Management Ii Ltd Partnership reported 316,504 shares or 11.83% of all its holdings. Olstein Management LP owns 32,500 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. 75,621 are owned by Crosslink Cap. Scout Invests owns 158,209 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 248,293 shares. Westpac Banking Corp invested in 76,410 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. 1,692 shares valued at $304,560 were sold by JENNINGS KEVIN on Wednesday, February 6.