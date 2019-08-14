Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Holding; ASX LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (ASXFF) Shorts Decreased By 3.43%

ASX LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:ASXFF) had a decrease of 3.43% in short interest. ASXFF’s SI was 53,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.43% from 55,400 shares previously. It closed at $59.57 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 98.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc analyzed 2.91 million shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)'s stock rose 2.59%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 29,661 shares with $1.62 million value, down from 2.94 million last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $180.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 10.78M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.41 billion. The Company’s products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates two trading, clearing and settlement platforms, such as ASX Trade is for equity and related equity derivative products and ASX Trade24 is for interest rate, equity index, and commodity futures products; helps product manufacturers to issue ETPs, warrants, and managed funds; and provides mFund settlement and trading services, as well as a range of solutions to access liquidity to financial market customers, including connections to other trading venues.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 30,671 shares to 83,759 valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 43,104 shares and now owns 125,799 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 5.35% above currents $53.97 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $57 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG on Wednesday, March 20 to “Sell”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.74 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.