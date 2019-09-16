Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $644,226 as Valuation Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Parsec Financial Management Has Trimmed Position by $590,760

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 10,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 713,582 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.05M, down from 724,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 9.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 9,304 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409,000, down from 24,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 11.81M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Growth (IUSG) by 5,524 shares to 83,276 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth (SPYG) by 11,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.85 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.86 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $265.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,072 shares to 8,572 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 43,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

