Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $9.39 Million as Market Value Rose; Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Shares Declined While Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lowered by $758,714 Its Stake

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 68,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69M, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 408,752 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV); 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 71,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,847 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $137.43. About 3.64 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 20,943 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cap Ww Invsts holds 0.09% or 3.41M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.79M shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Susquehanna Gru Llp owns 6.95M shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.71% or 3.31M shares. 6,924 are owned by Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Liability Com. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 13,196 shares. Johnson Fin accumulated 0.08% or 8,582 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 1,935 shares. Schulhoff & Co holds 9,268 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Company Il holds 2.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 237,972 shares. Richard C Young & Ltd, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 56,898 shares. Moreover, Rockshelter Capital Management Limited Company has 3.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 84,132 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45,672 shares to 121,185 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 40,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 224,155 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $77.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).