Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Raised Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $2.74 Million; As American International Group Ord (AIG) Shares Rose, Starr International Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $9.60 Million

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 45,672 shares as the company's stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 75,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 3.28 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500.

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc analyzed 223,364 shares as the company's stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $48.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 3.54 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kbc Gru Inc Nv has 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). California-based Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 6,171 shares stake. Stifel holds 203,301 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability has 16,395 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Lc owns 179,972 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gp Inc stated it has 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Point72 Asset LP stated it has 135,400 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 27,847 shares. 2.95 million were accumulated by Swiss Fincl Bank. Barclays Plc invested in 2.39M shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 219,525 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Nomura Holdings holds 11,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.34% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 541,614 shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.07 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity. More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "AIG Consolidates Assumed Reinsurance Operations to Form Global Business AIG Re, Names Christopher Schaper CEO of AIG Re – Business Wire" on June 19, 2019

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha" on June 24, 2019

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 65,685 shares to 4,315 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,455 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).