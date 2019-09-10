Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Raised Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position by $2.82 Million; As Rpm International (RPM) Stock Price Rose, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered by $8.97 Million Its Stake

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 82.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 154,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 32,741 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 187,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 341,404 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 30,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 83,759 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 53,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 3.05M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 62,833 shares to 65,105 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 5,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About RPM International Inc. (RPM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 19% Return On Equity, Is RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About RPM International Inc.’s (NYSE:RPM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 27,227 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 60,930 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company accumulated 1,902 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 74,938 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 94,529 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 149,697 shares. Sit Inv Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,875 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Mngmt has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 618 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Co reported 0.37% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 35,300 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited invested in 0.03% or 5,704 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 115,969 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Limited holds 0.02% or 41,195 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.51 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. The insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Prices Public Offering of Guaranteed Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 878 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 134,705 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 4,244 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 217 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Co reported 1.42M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prtn Ltd accumulated 173,780 shares. Roundview Cap Llc has invested 0.44% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Windward Capital Com Ca reported 18,172 shares. Private accumulated 49,094 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability holds 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 490 shares. Hexavest Incorporated reported 275,249 shares. Csu Producer holds 4.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 12,334 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 188,795 shares to 71,205 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,847 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).