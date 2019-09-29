Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Shorts at BOLIDEN AB UNSPONSORED ADR SWEDEN (BDNNY) Lowered By 33.33%

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 77.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc acquired 4,989 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 11,389 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 6,400 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $376.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT WORKING W/ OFAC; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

BOLIDEN AB UNSPONSORED ADR SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. BDNNY’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 300 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1 days are for BOLIDEN AB UNSPONSORED ADR SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)’s short sellers to cover BDNNY’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.63% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 148 shares traded or 26.50% up from the average. Boliden AB (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boliden AB , a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.60% above currents $117.72 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability invested in 27,892 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Lederer & Associates Counsel Ca reported 20,425 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Intersect Llc has 1.88% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 5,419 shares. Oxbow Advsr reported 25,966 shares. Rothschild Il stated it has 2.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Asset Management owns 1.37M shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Jbf holds 30,000 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.22% or 4,514 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Orca Investment Ltd Llc owns 11,983 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 78,390 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo invested 1.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,892 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M.