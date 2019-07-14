Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Lifted Stake in Prudential Finl (PRU) by $675,286; Griffin Asset Management Has Upped Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stake by $503,981; Market Valuation Declined

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 6,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,880 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, up from 72,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 1.18 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 10,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,477 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, up from 200,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:45 PM; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Cap has 3.49% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp owns 436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 582,126 shares or 0.27% of the stock. The Missouri-based Enterprise Fin Corp has invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ledyard National Bank has 25,266 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth has 98,132 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Savant Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 11,376 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 284,219 shares. Hbk Investments Lp invested in 0.41% or 659,466 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,684 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 9,318 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 0.19% or 16,956 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.13% or 536,321 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,348 shares to 68,147 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,534 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 66,771 shares to 3,229 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 28,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,129 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).