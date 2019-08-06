Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Lifted Marathon Pete (MPC) Position; KAMIGUMI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (KMGIF) Shorts Decreased By 20.64%

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 60.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc acquired 45,672 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 121,185 shares with $7.34M value, up from 75,513 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $34.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.50% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 7.30 million shares traded or 3.47% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED

KAMIGUMI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KMGIF) had a decrease of 20.64% in short interest. KMGIF’s SI was 27,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20.64% from 34,400 shares previously. It closed at $23.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kamigumi Co., Ltd. provides an integrated logistics services in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm offers harbor transportation services; warehousing storage and distribution services; and truck, air, and rail transportation services, as well as sea freight services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides on-site factory services, including loading and unloading of ship-borne raw materials; transportation of materials to sites; and provision of secondary processing, product controls/shipping work, and environmental response work services.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Washington Trust Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Compton Mgmt Ri reported 5,940 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 23.93 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Cohen & Steers Incorporated invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Us National Bank De owns 1.71 million shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stephens Ar owns 88,531 shares. 49,090 were reported by Selway Asset. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp reported 22,540 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Grimes reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Shikiar Asset Mgmt owns 66,150 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 10,391 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc reported 770,111 shares. Allstate invested in 64,554 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6.10 million shares to 170,173 valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 410,527 shares and now owns 19,473 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Thursday, May 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $7000 target. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, May 10. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 4.