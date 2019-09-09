Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Lifted Its Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $4.38 Million; Jrm Investment Counsel Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $374,787

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 89.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 106,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 226,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31,445 shares to 8,555 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 22,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,369 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 0.06% or 16,810 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Llc accumulated 0.01% or 82,447 shares. Primecap Management Ca stated it has 2.72 million shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 187,035 were reported by Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Quadrant Limited Liability Company stated it has 76,662 shares. Qs Invsts, New York-based fund reported 307,610 shares. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 6.17 million are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Diker Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 8,558 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.75% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Grassi Inv Mgmt has 155,600 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management holds 0.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 17,500 shares. Coastline Trust Co reported 196,127 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Management De invested in 36,103 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 2.25% or 21,908 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability stated it has 1.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Advisory Securities Limited stated it has 121,584 shares or 5.43% of all its holdings. Vermont-based Community Svcs Limited Liability Co has invested 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Groesbeck Management Nj reported 7,811 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shikiar Asset Mngmt has 7.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 100,259 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited has 2.13 million shares. 1,400 were accumulated by Payden Rygel. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). D E Shaw owns 1.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.82 million shares. 4,000 are owned by Broadview Advsrs Ltd Company. 1,122 are held by Bamco. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 91,163 shares. Edmp Inc has 7.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,909 shares.

