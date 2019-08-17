Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Lifted Citigroup (C) Holding by $2.70 Million; Stock Value Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Lifted Stake

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 112,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 72,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 156.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 115,729 shares as the company's stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 189,724 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54 million, up from 73,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.36 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on June 30, 2019

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: "Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News" on July 30, 2019

