Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Increased Viacom New (VIAB) Holding; KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIG (KPCPF) Shorts Up By 0.88%

KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIG (OTCMKTS:KPCPF) had an increase of 0.88% in short interest. KPCPF’s SI was 355,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.88% from 352,700 shares previously. With 39,000 avg volume, 9 days are for KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIG (OTCMKTS:KPCPF)’s short sellers to cover KPCPF’s short positions. It closed at $5.57 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased Viacom Inc New (VIAB) stake by 14.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc acquired 31,947 shares as Viacom Inc New (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 258,291 shares with $8.10 million value, up from 226,344 last quarter. Viacom Inc New now has $10.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 4.86M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – NEW CBS BID FOR VIACOM IS SAID EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT:CNBC; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: JUST MADE FIRST MOBILE DEAL FOR PARAMOUNT PLUS SERVICE; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 09/04/2018 – US News: Viacom Asks CBS to Raise Its Bid by $2.8 Billion; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS PLEASED BY COURT’S DECISION TO DENY CBS & ITS SPECIAL COMMITTEE’S MOTION; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Net $266M; 22/05/2018 – Academy and Grammy Award Winner, Jamie Foxx to Host “BET Awards” 2018; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 24/04/2018 – Engadget: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Viacom has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34’s average target is 32.04% above currents $25.75 stock price. Viacom had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 14. Loop Capital upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Friday, March 29. Loop Capital has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 16. Guggenheim upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited provides commercial banking services and products in Thailand and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.87 billion. The company's personal banking services and products include savings accounts, current deposits, and fixed deposits; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and mobile banking services. It has a 11.86 P/E ratio. It also offers various services and products for small and medium enterprises , including savings, current, and fixed deposits; working capital, commercial, special, and micro loans, as well as letter of guarantee services; collection and payment services; life, non-life, and group insurance products; import, export, and money transfer services.