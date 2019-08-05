Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Increased Its Citigroup (C) Stake; Capital International Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Capital International Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 11.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc acquired 3,957 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Capital International Inc holds 39,391 shares with $7.48M value, up from 35,434 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $922.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 55.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc acquired 40,264 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 112,751 shares with $7.60M value, up from 72,487 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $152.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.77M shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 23.99% above currents $67.61 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) stake by 83,767 shares to 16,233 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 31,445 shares and now owns 8,555 shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.25% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 28,628 shares. 654 were accumulated by Horan Capital Advisors Limited. Cibc World Markets Corp holds 311,391 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 1.45M shares. Farmers Merchants Investments, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,869 shares. 50 are held by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation. Ally Fin accumulated 57,000 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 11.36M shares. Oldfield Prtn Llp reported 1.09M shares. Boston Common Asset Llc has invested 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Co has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sound Shore Management Inc Ct stated it has 3.60 million shares or 4.31% of all its holdings. Korea Investment Corp accumulated 1.97M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,670 were accumulated by King Wealth. Aspen Inv Mgmt owns 6,690 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Martin And Tn invested 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tegean Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 25,000 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 6.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 58,014 shares. 41,277 are owned by Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability. Round Table Limited Liability invested in 0.78% or 11,890 shares. 34,540 were reported by Wills Financial Gp Incorporated Inc. Accredited Invsts holds 57,252 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. 42,814 were reported by Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Co stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oarsman accumulated 2.09% or 23,147 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 6.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 94,004 were reported by Foster & Motley.

Capital International Inc decreased Church And Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) stake by 5,700 shares to 31,050 valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) stake by 66,760 shares and now owns 1.95 million shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.