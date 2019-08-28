Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Position; SYSOREX (SYSX) Shorts Lowered By 51.22%

SYSOREX INC (OTCMKTS:SYSX) had a decrease of 51.22% in short interest. SYSX’s SI was 2,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 51.22% from 4,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 36.19% or $0.0038 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0067. About 614,344 shares traded or 42801.12% up from the average. Sysorex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYSX) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 52.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc acquired 43,104 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 125,799 shares with $6.82 million value, up from 82,695 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $76.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 7.32M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT

Among 9 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.33’s average target is 25.58% above currents $59.19 stock price. CVS Health had 20 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, August 27. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. On Monday, March 11 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,900 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 410,527 shares to 19,473 valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 22,169 shares and now owns 197,369 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Natl Bank Tru invested in 0.02% or 7,929 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). St Johns Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Corp invested 0.66% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Washington Trust stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Petrus Trust Lta, Texas-based fund reported 227,858 shares. 69,286 are held by Narwhal Capital. Westwood Gp owns 1.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.27M shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 1,207 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sky Inv Gru Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 366,933 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,518 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1.31M were accumulated by National Pension Ser. Westport Asset Mgmt holds 1.05% or 27,792 shares in its portfolio.

More news for Sysorex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYSX) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Sysorex Announces Reverse Stock Split Other OTC:SYSX – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Sysorex to Begin Trading on OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol â€œSYSXâ€ – GlobeNewswire” and published on November 27, 2018 is yet another important article.