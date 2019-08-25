Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Decreased Unitedhealth Group (Put) (UNH) Holding By $18.96 Million; Guggenheim Capital Cut By $707,856 Its Kb Home (KBH) Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Kb Home (KBH) stake by 37.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 29,494 shares as Kb Home (KBH)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 50,172 shares with $1.21M value, down from 79,666 last quarter. Kb Home now has $2.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 1.88 million shares traded or 16.48% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (Put) (UNH) stake by 99.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 2.11 million shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (Put) (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 3,516 shares with $32,000 value, down from 2.11 million last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc (Put) now has $218.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63 million shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “It’s Still All About Politics For This ETF – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 17.63% above currents $230.66 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $285 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 283 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nbw invested 1.57% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sonata Capital Gru holds 0.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 965 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 23,009 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 30,749 shares. Bessemer Securities holds 1.11% or 13,213 shares in its portfolio. 306,830 are held by Guardian Tru. 5,344 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset L P. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has 4,596 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cincinnati has 468,822 shares for 4.68% of their portfolio. Kessler Group Ltd Llc stated it has 300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Old Natl Fincl Bank In stated it has 6,220 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.58 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth holds 6,038 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company reported 5.88M shares.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.22 million for 10.64 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co reported 100,627 shares stake. Advent De holds 0% or 7,102 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 32,403 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 76,799 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 22,713 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication holds 0.01% or 2,622 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Moody Bancorp Trust Division accumulated 273 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 17,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ls Investment Advisors accumulated 4,782 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bridgeway Mgmt reported 337,400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 246,500 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.02% or 21,297 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.44 million shares.

Among 7 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KB Home has $3700 highest and $20 lowest target. $29.14’s average target is 3.74% above currents $28.09 stock price. KB Home had 16 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 27 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 13. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 27. Buckingham Research upgraded the shares of KBH in report on Thursday, June 27 to “Buy” rating.