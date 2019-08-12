Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Decreased By $68.44 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Sio Capital Management Lifted By $682,500 Its Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) stake by 28.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc acquired 52,500 shares as Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)’s stock declined 49.67%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 239,827 shares with $3.19M value, up from 187,327 last quarter. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc now has $400.53 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 363,533 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 98.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 627,911 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 12,089 shares with $1.33 million value, down from 640,000 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $350.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 19/04/2018 – Housing Wire: JPMorgan Chase significantly expanding in Washington, D.C. area

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBAY, NVRO, PXD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) CEO Sujal Shah on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Hill (NYSE:HRC) stake by 15,000 shares to 9,682 valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 5,500 shares and now owns 10,817 shares. Urovant Sciences Ltd was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CymaBay Therapeutics has $30 highest and $11 lowest target. $19.78’s average target is 239.28% above currents $5.83 stock price. CymaBay Therapeutics had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Friday, March 1 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The company was initiated on Friday, February 22 by Leerink Swann. FBR Capital maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 711,817 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associate Inc accumulated 4,962 shares. Elkhorn Prns LP holds 3,000 shares. Dock Street Asset Inc reported 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mawer Inv Management Ltd has 2.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.01M shares. Legacy Capital Prtn Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,305 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 2,979 shares in its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,807 shares. The New York-based Rothschild & Company Asset Management Us has invested 1.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eos Mngmt Lp holds 0.85% or 26,000 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.89% or 72,234 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 920 shares. Moreover, Sta Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,978 shares. Jnba Financial holds 0.28% or 12,795 shares in its portfolio.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) stake by 46,774 shares to 118,208 valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 43,104 shares and now owns 125,799 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 18.46% above currents $109.74 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $116 target in Thursday, February 28 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.