Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $1.76 Million; Fil LTD Lowered Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 8,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.13M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 3.76M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS INTO 4 BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17); 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 78.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 31,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7,919 shares to 16,996 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 8,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks stated it has 87,775 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 4,689 are owned by Cetera Ltd Liability Company. Argi Inv Ltd Com accumulated 0.05% or 20,719 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Proshare Advsrs Llc invested in 1.73M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Brandywine Invest Management owns 495,932 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 700,000 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 100 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cibc World Markets stated it has 0.17% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 70,739 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.2% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 529,696 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 400,270 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G bought $124,899 worth of stock or 3,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management Inc has 2.81M shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 944,126 shares. 14,708 were reported by Everett Harris And Ca. Apriem Advsr holds 2.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 203,450 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 445,131 are held by Palladium Prtn Ltd. Country Bancorporation holds 2.55% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn owns 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,670 shares. Michigan-based Blue Chip Prns has invested 3.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 8,342 shares. Rench Wealth Management reported 3.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Limited Company has 1.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 116,471 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd has 1.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meyer Handelman stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 125,126 shares to 345,513 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).