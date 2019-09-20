Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $1.73 Million; Share Value Rose; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Valuation Rose, Gradient Investments Trimmed Position by $7.95 Million

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 199.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 7,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,530 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 3,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $234.08. About 2.55 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 99.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 57,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 391 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54,000, down from 57,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $141.36. About 1.08 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 12.53 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $265.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 10,658 shares to 107,550 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,783 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).