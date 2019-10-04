Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $1.73 Million; Stock Price Rose; Lindsell Train LTD Has Raised Its Position in Intuit (INTU) by $90.83 Million as Share Value Rose

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 348,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664.48 million, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $266. About 443,757 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 199.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 7,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,530 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 3,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $217.95. About 1.51M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Cisco, UnitedHealth share losses contribute to Dow’s nearly 75-point fall – MarketWatch” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow falls nearly 150 points on losses for shares of UnitedHealth, Walt Disney – MarketWatch” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt holds 59,336 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Partner Mgmt LP holds 1,125 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc stated it has 0.63% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cambridge Finance Group stated it has 24,723 shares. 1,433 are owned by Drexel Morgan &. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp holds 0.8% or 955,364 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 44,922 shares stake. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Incorporated, Maine-based fund reported 1.59 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 425,700 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Fincl Professionals has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Management Lc has invested 2.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cambridge Tru holds 150,374 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 671,822 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation invested in 13,553 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $265.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 4,838 shares to 48,606 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,783 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

