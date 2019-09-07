Gyroscope Capital Management Group Decreased Its Unitedhealth Group (Put) (UNH) Stake as Market Value Rose; Act Ii Management LP Holds Position in Meredith (MDP)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Put) (UNH) by 99.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 2.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,516 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32,000, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09M shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 1.73M shares traded or 263.56% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 07/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Morning Notes: Bennett, Meredith, Giants, Pats; 15/03/2018 – Meredith Monk’s Cellular Songs in New York – deeply affecting; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO GROW REVENUE AND RAISE PROFIT MARGINS ON TIME INC DIGITAL PROPERTIES TO CO’S LEVELS; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Sports Illustrated And LIFE VR Win Sports Emmy Award For “Capturing Everest”; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – STUDIO M, MEREDITH’S FORMER BRANDED CONTENT CREATION ARM, WILL BE MERGED INTO FOUNDRY; 21/03/2018 – Meredith will explore selling Time and Sports Illustrated magazines as company plans layoffs; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Paul Karpowicz, Local Media Group President, to Retire June 30; 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation Partners With eMeals To Bring Curated Meal Plans To Millions Of Home Cooks

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.64B for 15.19 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Communication reported 1.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Olstein Capital Lp owns 15,000 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 1,242 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.07% or 19,322 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,753 shares. Pettee Inc invested in 0.45% or 2,870 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 364,173 shares. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.73% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ledyard Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Riggs Asset Managment Inc owns 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 200 shares. Jlb & Assoc holds 0.83% or 15,879 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Lc holds 13,556 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Twin Tree Management Lp owns 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,777 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106,877 shares to 226,877 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 117,246 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,258 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.