Gyroscope Capital Management Group Decreased International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $1.88 Million; Share Price Declined; As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stock Price Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $2.52 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 38.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 81,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,396 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 209,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 311,482 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Deal Expected to Close by End of Year; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 13,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,841 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 2.86 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.38 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.