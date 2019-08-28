Gyroscope Capital Management Group Decreased Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $68.44 Million as Valuation Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Stake Maintained by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 98.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 627,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,089 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $107.17. About 5.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spin-off for blockchain project; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 44.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 53,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 173,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.32M, up from 119,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $6.94 during the last trading session, reaching $282.51. About 1.73 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp by 11,650 shares to 136,549 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,201 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.41 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 12 are held by Jnba Financial Advsr. Coastline Trust holds 0.99% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 24,910 shares. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 53,272 shares. Ipswich Investment stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Addenda Cap owns 24,716 shares. Financial Mgmt Pro reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1,650 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,020 were reported by Lourd Capital Limited Liability. Eagle Ridge Invest Management reported 1,309 shares. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated reported 976 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Private Asset Inc stated it has 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.37% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 68,137 shares. Btim holds 1.62% or 1.18M shares. Burgundy Asset Management holds 19,522 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.39% or 71,564 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Efg Asset (Americas) has 1.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 41,898 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested in 9,201 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Arizona-based Windsor Ltd Llc has invested 0.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 30,620 were accumulated by Aspiriant Ltd Llc. Phillips Fincl Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 13,390 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 9,429 shares. Cibc World Incorporated stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45,672 shares to 121,185 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.03 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

