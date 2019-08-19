Gyroscope Capital Management Group Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $33.25 Million as Stock Price Declined; Buckingham Capital Management Upped Position in Centutry Communities (CCS) by $11.48 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centutry Communities Inc (CCS) by 866.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 499,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 556,769 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, up from 57,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centutry Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $829.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 158,690 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 410,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 19,473 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com Stk (NYSE:FL) by 75,000 shares to 249,423 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HD) by 28,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,616 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62M worth of stock or 55,000 shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Incorporated reported 6.43M shares. Lipe & Dalton stated it has 36,070 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 5,929 shares. Argent Tru owns 108,628 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Spark Ltd Liability Co owns 1.75% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 469,900 shares. 11,778 were accumulated by Pure Fincl Advsr. 57,674 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Btc Management invested in 0.69% or 53,621 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Retail Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cullinan Associate Incorporated invested in 11,500 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.74% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 488,473 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.16% or 37,619 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Limited Company reported 51,872 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 40,264 shares to 112,751 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

