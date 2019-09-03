Gyroscope Capital Management Group Cut Its Stake in Sysco (SYY) as Market Valuation Declined; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile, Alpine Associates Management Has Increased Position by $18.50 Million

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 98.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.12 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 101,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 740,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.26 million, up from 638,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65 are owned by Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru Communications. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 0.71% or 250,748 shares. Virtu Financial Lc holds 7,802 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited holds 0.03% or 173,984 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Il accumulated 42,406 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 584 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 295,449 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 0% or 71,984 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited has 4,304 shares. Conning invested in 7,494 shares. Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny reported 8.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Aviva Public Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 66,941 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Eaton Vance accumulated 134,185 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 60,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cloudera: The Truth Is Out There – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 40,264 shares to 112,751 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 43,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Cap Mngmt, Iowa-based fund reported 45,558 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs holds 4,262 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ipswich Mngmt holds 0.3% or 13,752 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 0.3% or 39,369 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,201 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Paloma Prtn Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Vision Capital Mngmt has 1.4% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 75,274 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 218,535 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 25,222 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 11,568 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Adage Cap Partners Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 595,724 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 145,295 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $498.31 million for 19.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

