Gyroscope Capital Management Group Cut Its Firstenergy (FE) Position by $392,031; As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stock Price Rose, Simcoe Capital Management Increased Holding

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 1.25 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 188,252 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23M, down from 197,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 3.29M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ PROBABILITY OF; 06/03/2018 – JCP&L Makes Significant Progress Overnight Restoring Power to Remaining New Jersey Customers Affected by Winter Storm; 03/04/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS TO D FROM CC; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 57c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES JERSEY CENTRAL POWER & LIGHT’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS EXISTING BAA2 RATINGS; 10/05/2018 – Tree Trimming Program Underway in The llluminating Company Service Area for 2018; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Competitive Subsidiaries Voluntarily File for Restructuring Under Chapter 11; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES CERTIFICATION LETTER WITH NRC; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Seeks Emergency Order to Avert Power Crisis

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.60M for 16.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $265.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,446 shares to 19,246 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 43,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 49,346 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Principal Finance Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.02% or 536,809 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,101 shares in its portfolio. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora invested in 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Advisors holds 0.01% or 589 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.15% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Proshare Ltd Com holds 60,273 shares. Pro holds 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 9 shares. Johnson Fincl reported 0% stake. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 215,812 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). United Cap Advisers Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 0% or 148,780 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 9,048 shares. Renaissance Llc has invested 0.05% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). D E Shaw & Com owns 798,866 shares. Principal Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 41,129 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 0% or 18,447 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd stated it has 36,835 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc accumulated 112,960 shares. 750 are held by Advisory Network Llc. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Capital Fund Management Sa, France-based fund reported 24,336 shares. Waddell & Reed, Kansas-based fund reported 1.60 million shares.