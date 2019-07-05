Gyroscope Capital Management Group Cut Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $33.25 Million; Hg Vora Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by $12.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 410,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,473 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $73.99. About 2.85 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 396,897 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 10,571 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.91 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Invest, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 36,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 317,528 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 582,741 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 10,869 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 753,061 are owned by Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 14,652 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 0.01% or 24,737 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 378,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Us Bankshares De invested in 0% or 2,292 shares.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.03M for 8.30 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.37 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 0.85% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 104,989 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt holds 0.53% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,317 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Inc stated it has 61,203 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 5,076 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,488 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 13,498 shares. Professional Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.66% stake. Hawaii-based Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.64% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 3,277 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.02M shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.56% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd, a California-based fund reported 16,465 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ally Fin Incorporated owns 15,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250.