Gyroscope Capital Management Group Cut Holding in Firstenergy (FE) by $908,929 as Share Price Rose; Mednax (MD) Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 22,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 197,369 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, down from 219,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 4.22M shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES FOR DOE EMERGENCY ORDER TO KEEP PLANTS ONLINE; 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 05/03/2018 RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION – GMP FIRSTENERGY HAS BEEN ENGAGED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO IN CONNECTION WITH REVIEW; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEES 2Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 47C TO 57C, EST. 49C; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Challenges Grid Operator Findings on Nuclear Units; 05/04/2018 – Superior Gold Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 11; 10/05/2018 – Mon Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 10/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit’s Collapse Casts Pall Over Nuveen Muni Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions Issuer Default Rating to ‘D’

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 3.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58M, down from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 479,421 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 172,290 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $154.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 305,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to PetroChina Guangdong Petrochemical Company Limited – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mednax Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MEDNAX Hosts 10th Annual Innovations in Neonatal Care Conference – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MEDNAX’s American Anesthesiology to Exhibit at the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists 2019 Annual Congress August 11-13 – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MEDNAX to Exhibit at the 2019 American Hospital Association Leadership Summit July 25-26 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Restore Service Following Damaging Wind and Severe Thunderstorms – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares to 83,759 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.43 million for 15.58 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.