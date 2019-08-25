Gyroscope Capital Management Group Boosted Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $2.74 Million as Market Value Declined; American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Price Rose While Rwc Asset Management Llp Lifted Stake

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 9,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 775,468 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.39M, up from 765,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 3.56 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 45,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 121,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 75,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.40 million shares to 5.70 million shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams holds 8,072 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 38,946 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,738 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 17,439 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 250,552 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited invested in 233,377 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Gradient Invests Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 10,816 are owned by Raymond James Na. California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.38% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Street invested in 0.13% or 38.91 million shares. Amg National Trust Bancshares reported 123,260 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.10M shares to 170,173 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 4,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,677 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.