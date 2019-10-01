Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC 19 0.00 N/A -2.53 0.00 Spirit MTA REIT 8 0.00 32.94M -6.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gyrodyne LLC and Spirit MTA REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Spirit MTA REIT 388,902,007.08% -711.8% -11.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gyrodyne LLC and Spirit MTA REIT are owned by institutional investors at 45.25% and 80.8% respectively. Gyrodyne LLC’s share owned by insiders are 19.81%. Comparatively, Spirit MTA REIT has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69% Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67%

For the past year Gyrodyne LLC was less bullish than Spirit MTA REIT.

Summary

Gyrodyne LLC beats Spirit MTA REIT on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.