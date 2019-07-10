Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.27 N/A -2.53 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.82 N/A 1.77 9.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gyrodyne LLC and Ladder Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gyrodyne LLC and Ladder Capital Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 14.2% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Gyrodyne LLC and Ladder Capital Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyrodyne LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Ladder Capital Corp’s potential upside is 15.73% and its consensus price target is $19.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gyrodyne LLC and Ladder Capital Corp are owned by institutional investors at 45.25% and 64.8% respectively. Insiders held 19.81% of Gyrodyne LLC shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC 8.65% 0% 8.94% 3.61% -1.03% 16.21% Ladder Capital Corp -0.55% -3.96% -7.98% -5.91% 12.03% 5.17%

For the past year Gyrodyne LLC was more bullish than Ladder Capital Corp.

Summary

Ladder Capital Corp beats Gyrodyne LLC on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.