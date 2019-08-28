Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Both Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.05 N/A -2.53 0.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 5.91 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gyrodyne LLC and Farmland Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gyrodyne LLC and Farmland Partners Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gyrodyne LLC and Farmland Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.25% and 50.4%. About 19.81% of Gyrodyne LLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 8.3% are Farmland Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69% Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46%

For the past year Gyrodyne LLC was less bullish than Farmland Partners Inc.

Summary

Gyrodyne LLC beats on 4 of the 6 factors Farmland Partners Inc.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.