Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.34 N/A -2.53 0.00 CyrusOne Inc. 56 7.73 N/A 0.45 138.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gyrodyne LLC and CyrusOne Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Gyrodyne LLC and CyrusOne Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0% CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Gyrodyne LLC and CyrusOne Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyrodyne LLC 0 0 0 0.00 CyrusOne Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

Competitively CyrusOne Inc. has a consensus target price of $60.78, with potential upside of 4.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.25% of Gyrodyne LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CyrusOne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.81% are Gyrodyne LLC’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, CyrusOne Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC 8.65% 0% 8.94% 3.61% -1.03% 16.21% CyrusOne Inc. 3.91% 8.24% 13.25% 13.52% 14.02% 17.68%

For the past year Gyrodyne LLC has weaker performance than CyrusOne Inc.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gyrodyne LLC.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.